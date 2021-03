కేటీఆర్-ఎన్ రామచంద్రరావు మధ్య ట్వీట్ల వార్: బీజేపీ కార్నర్: ఎన్డీఏకు కొత్త అర్థం

I'm here to give answers, out in the open at Arts College. Why are you hiding behind the veil of Twitter, Dear @KTRTRS Garu? Afraid to face the public? #WhereIsKTR https://t.co/MGmfO4Oq2C

I am busy gathering information on the 12 crore jobs (2Cr per year) & ₹15 lakhs in all Jandhan accounts promised by Hon’ble PM Shri Modi Ji NDA is the answer so far N - No D - Data A - Available Please share if you have any answers https://t.co/NQf2FFF74z

I Am Here at Arts College. Where are you, Mr. @KTRTRS ? #WhereIsKTR pic.twitter.com/jASQHnUATb

Telangana BJP leader N Ramachander Rao tweeted that I am at Osmania University, waiting to see if our minister KTR, to accepts my challenge and comes to debate about jobs given during 6 years of TRS rule. KTR gives hilarious reply to the Saffron leader.