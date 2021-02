కరోనాకు పరిష్కారం ఉంది కానీ రోడ్డు ప్రమాదాలకే లేదు .. జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ ఆలోచింపజేసే వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

Junior NTR, who was involved in a program to educate the youth about road accidents, said that he was not an actor but a victim. NTR said the road accidents left a lasting grief in his family. He commented that there is a vaccine for the corona epidemic that has shaken the world but there is no solution to road accidents. Junior NTR said that We were advised to remember and be careful of the people in the house waiting for us when we leave the house.