కాంగ్రెస్ తో తాడోపేడో తేల్చుకోనున్న కోమటిరెడ్డి రాజగోపాల్ రెడ్డి .. సాయంత్రం కీలక ప్రకటన ?

English summary

It seems that Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is ready to take decision about the Congress party. That is why he is in talks with key BJP leaders on Thursday to give a clarity on joining the BJP. Also, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy will be meeting with party activists in his constituency at 4 pm .Rajagopal reddy will discuss the developments in the party and issues such as issuing showcause notices. A final decision will also be taken to discuss the issue of joining the BJP. There is a rumor that if the Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy party defects the party, even the key leaders of the Congress party will be taken along. These developments have caused tension in the Congress party