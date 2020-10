ఆ పని చేసింది సీఎం కేసీఆర్ మాత్రమే ... డబుల్ బెడ్ రూమ్ ఇళ్ళ పంపిణీ లో కేటీఆర్

Ministers @KTRTRS , @YadavTalasani , and @mahmoodalitrs inaugurated 840 2BHK Dignity Houses at Jiyaguda in Hyderabad. The @GHMCOnline constructed these houses at a cost of Rs 71.40 Crore. pic.twitter.com/BiDyZKxkvU

Telangana minister KTR today inaugurated the most ambitious double bedroom houses built by the Government. He told good news to the poor people of Telangana state during Dussehra. Today, 1152 houses were distributed by Minister KTR. On this occasion, KTR praised the CM KCR schemes.