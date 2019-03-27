హైదరాబాద్ : లోక్సభ సమరానికి తెరలేచింది. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ప్రధాన పార్టీలు ఎత్తుకు పైఎత్తు వేస్తున్నాయి. ఏపీలో 25, తెలంగాణలో 17 స్థానాలకు జరగనున్న ఎన్నికలపై అంచనాలు పెరిగిపోతున్నాయి. విజయావకాశాలపై ఆయా పార్టీల నేతలు ధీమాతో ఉన్నా.. చివరకు ఓటర్లు ఎవరికి పట్టం కడతారోననేది సస్పెన్స్. లోక్సభ సమరంతో పాటే ఏపీలోని 175 అసెంబ్లీ స్థానాలకు కూడా ఎన్నికలు జరుగుతున్నాయి. టీడీపీ, వైసీపీ, జనసేన పార్టీలకు తోడు అటు కేఏ పాల్ ప్రజాశాంతి పార్టీ ఢీ అంటోంది.
Mar 27, 2019 12:49 PM
మిషన్ శక్తి సక్సెస్ పై గడ్కరీ
Nitin Gadkari: Congratulations to all the scientists for carrying out "Mission Shakti" successfully. India is moving fast towards becoming a world leader, & under PM Modi's leadership, it is on its way to not only become a 'super economic power', but also a 'super science power'. pic.twitter.com/EdgVyl80i3
మిషన్ శక్తి శాటిలైట్ విజయవంతంలో కీ రోల్ పోషించిన శాస్త్రవేత్తలకు అభినందనలు : కేంద్రమంత్రి నితిన్ గడ్కరీ
Mar 27, 2019 12:49 PM
Mar 27, 2019 12:45 PM
మీడియాతో మోదీ
PM: A-SAT missile will give new strength to India's space prog. I assure int'l community that our capability won't be used against anyone but is purely India's defence initiative for its security.We're against arms raised in space. This test won't breach any int'l law or treaties pic.twitter.com/C614FEq9RT
స్పేష్ పవర్ లో నాలుగో దేశంగా భారత్, అమెరికా, రష్యా, చైనా తర్వాత చోటు దక్కించుకొద్దని వెల్లడి
Mar 27, 2019 12:42 PM
PM Narendra Modi: Today is 27th March. A while ago, India achieved a historic feat. India today registered itself as a space power. Till now, 3 countries of the world- America, Russia, & China had this achievement. India is the 4th country to have achieved this feat pic.twitter.com/YyfGyAVe3K
అమెరికా, రష్యా, చైనా తర్వాత ఇండియా స్థానం దక్కించుకొంది
Mar 27, 2019 12:40 PM
మిషన్ శక్తి ద్వారా అంతరిక్షంలోని శాటిలైట్లను పడగొట్టాం : మోదీ
Mar 27, 2019 12:35 PM
స్పేస్ సూపర్ లీగ్ లో భారత్ గొప్ప విజయాలను సాధిస్తోంది : మోదీ
Mar 27, 2019 12:34 PM
అంతరిక్షంలో భారత్ గొప్ప విజయం సాధించింది : ప్రధాని మోదీ
Mar 27, 2019 12:33 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Today, we have enough satellites that are contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, navigation etc. pic.twitter.com/FHdsXdYxQJ
కాల్వ నీళ్లతో రెండు పంటలు పండాలంటే, కాళేశ్వరం ప్రాజెక్టు పూర్తితో సాధ్యమవుతోంది
Mar 27, 2019 12:17 PM
టీఆర్ఎస్ తెలంగాణ ఇంటి పార్టీ : కేటీఆర్
Mar 27, 2019 12:17 PM
Mar 27, 2019 12:17 PM
16 + 150 ఇదీ కేటీఆర్ లెక్క
గులాబీ సైనికులను పార్లమెంట్ కు పంపితే మరో 150 మంది తోడై .. కేంద్రంలో అధికారం చేపడుతాం : కేటీఆర్
Mar 27, 2019 12:15 PM
టీఆర్ఎస్ ఎంపీలు గెలిస్తే మన ప్రాంతానికి న్యాయం జరుగుతోంది : కేటీఆర్
తెలంగాణ : కాంగ్రెస్ గెలిస్తే, బీజేపీ గెలిస్తే మోదీకి లాభం, ముస్తాబాద్ బహిరంగ సభలో కేటీఆర్
Mar 27, 2019 12:14 PM
బదిలీలలపై ఏపీ సీఎం చంద్రబాబు
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in Kurnool: EC has transferred 3 police officials without any reason. We will fight against CEC's decision at national level. CEC taking one sided decisions is not good for the democracy. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/mOl1ebd58V
ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ : కేంద్ర ఎన్నికల సంఘం ఏకపక్షంగా ఐబీ చీప్, ఎస్పీలను బదిలీ చేసింది, ఈ అంశంపై జాతీయస్థాయిలో న్యాయపోరాటం చేస్తాం
Mar 27, 2019 12:13 PM
ప్రియాంకపై కేంద్రమంత్రి మండవియా ఫైర్
Union Min Mansukh Mandaviya, in Anand, Gujarat: It's being said that she (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) has a nose like her grandmother (Indira Gandhi). If you get power by having a nose like your grandmother, then there would have been a President in every household in China. (26.03) pic.twitter.com/0URmnt5x3E
గుజరాత్ : ఇందిరాగాంధీలా ప్రియాంక ముక్కు ఉంది, ఆమె ప్రచారం చేపడితే కాంగ్రెస్ అధికారం చేపడుతుందంటే, చైనాలో ప్రతి ఒక్క ఇంట్లో అధ్యక్షుడు కావాలి : కేంద్రమంత్రి మన్షుఖ్ మండవియా సెటైర్లు
Mar 27, 2019 12:06 PM
ఎన్నికల వేళ మీడియాతో మాట్లాడనుండంపై ఉత్కంఠ
ఎన్నికల వేళ మీడియాతో మాట్లాడనుండంపై ఉత్కంఠ, అభివృద్దిని గురించి వివరిస్తారని సమాచారం
Mar 27, 2019 12:05 PM
కాసేపట్లో మీడియా ముందుకు మోదీ
కాసేపట్లో మీడియా ముందుకు మోదీ, కీలక ప్రకటన ఉంటుందని ట్వీట్
Mar 27, 2019 11:50 AM
అగ్రిగోల్డ్ ఆస్తులపై జగన్
అగ్రిగోల్డ్ ఆస్తులు కాజేసేందుకు చంద్రబాబు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారు, విజయనగరం జిల్లా పర్వతీపురం బహిరంగ సభలో జగన్
Mar 27, 2019 11:47 AM
కనీస ఆదాయ పథకంపై మీడియాతో చిదంబరం
P Chidambaram: We've taken into account all factors-incomes of diff sect of people, consumption patterns, what's needed to keep a family above poverty. We've concluded GoI&states must provide income support of Rs 6000/month to 5 Cr families which means Rs 72,000/yr to each family https://t.co/dn8Du4FBH6
వివిధ వర్గాల ప్రజల జీవన ప్రమాణస్థాయిని అంచనావేసి కనీస ఆదాయ పథకం రూపొందిస్తున్నాం : చిదంబరం
Mar 27, 2019 11:45 AM
కనీస ఆదాయ పథకంతో దేశ జీడీపీ రెట్టింపవుతోంది : చిదంబరం
P Chidambaram on min income guarantee scheme:Size of India's economy today is Rs 200 Lakh Cr&in nominal terms it'll increase by abt 12% per yr. In about 6 yrs it'll double. So in 5 yr b/w 2019-2024 size of India's GDP would've grown from abt Rs 200 Lakh Cr to Rs 400 Lakh Cr.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/HKpYiazTH0
తెలంగాణ : ఏపీ ప్రజలపై దాడులు చేస్తున్నారంటోన్న పవన్ నిన్నటివరకు హైదరాబాద్ లో లేరా : మంత్రి తలసాని, ఎప్పడైనా పవన్ పై దాడులు జరిగాయా అని ప్రశ్న
Mar 27, 2019 11:27 AM
దాడుల వ్యాఖ్యలపై మంత్రి తలసాని
Mar 27, 2019 11:21 AM
ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ : టీడీపీ నేతలతో చంద్రబాబు టెలీ కాన్ఫరెన్స్
ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ : టీడీపీ నేతలతో చంద్రబాబు టెలీ కాన్ఫరెన్స్, పోలవరం ప్రాజెక్టు అడ్డుకోవడానిక కేసీఆర్ ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారు. వైసీపీకి ఓటేస్తే మోదీ నమ్మకద్రోహానికి, కేసీఆర్ పెత్తనానికి ఓటేసినట్లే. తెలంగాణ మాదిరిగా ఓట్లు తొలగించారన్న చంద్రబాబు
Mar 27, 2019 11:20 AM
రాహుల్ ప్రకటించిన కనీస ఆదాయ పథకం కోసం అధ్యయనం చేస్తున్నాం, ఈ పథకంతో 25 కోట్ల మందికి ప్రయోజనం కలుగుతోంది : చిదంబరం
P Chidambaram, Congress on minimum income guarantee scheme announced by Rahul Gandhi: We will identify the poorest 20% of India's families, that is about 5 Crore families & going by an average size of 5 members per family, this scheme will benefit 25 Crore people in India. pic.twitter.com/3n7U5pcyFp
యూపీ : లక్నో చేరుకున్న యూపీ పశ్చిమ ఇంచార్జీ ప్రియాంక గాంధీ, ఇవాళ, రేపు అమేథీ, రాయ్ బరేలీలో పర్యటన, ఎల్లుండి నుంచి అయోధ్య యాత్ర చేపట్టనున్న యువనేత
Mar 27, 2019 10:45 AM
EC sends notice to 4 producers of film 'PM Narendra Modi'. Congress & CPM had complained to EC about the film's release, saying it's being done with political intent. EC had sent notices to two newspapers on 20 March over publishing 'PM Narendra Modi' film's poster for promotions pic.twitter.com/CHcBiIDW4R
