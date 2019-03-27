  • search
    హైదరాబాద్ : లోక్‌సభ సమరానికి తెరలేచింది. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ప్రధాన పార్టీలు ఎత్తుకు పైఎత్తు వేస్తున్నాయి. ఏపీలో 25, తెలంగాణలో 17 స్థానాలకు జరగనున్న ఎన్నికలపై అంచనాలు పెరిగిపోతున్నాయి. విజయావకాశాలపై ఆయా పార్టీల నేతలు ధీమాతో ఉన్నా.. చివరకు ఓటర్లు ఎవరికి పట్టం కడతారోననేది సస్పెన్స్. లోక్‌సభ సమరంతో పాటే ఏపీలోని 175 అసెంబ్లీ స్థానాలకు కూడా ఎన్నికలు జరుగుతున్నాయి. టీడీపీ, వైసీపీ, జనసేన పార్టీలకు తోడు అటు కేఏ పాల్ ప్రజాశాంతి పార్టీ ఢీ అంటోంది.

    తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ఎన్నికలకు సంబంధించి మీకు ఎప్పటికప్పుడు లైవ్ అప్‌డేట్స్ అందించేందుకు వన్ ఇండియా తెలుగు టీమ్ సిద్ధంగా ఉంది. చూస్తూనే ఉండండి వన్ ఇండియా తెలుగు లైవ్ ఛానల్.

    Live Updates: 14 days left for elections telugu states

    Mar 27, 2019 12:49 PM

    మిషన్ శక్తి సక్సెస్ పై గడ్కరీ

    మిషన్ శక్తి శాటిలైట్ విజయవంతంలో కీ రోల్ పోషించిన శాస్త్రవేత్తలకు అభినందనలు : కేంద్రమంత్రి నితిన్ గడ్కరీ

    Mar 27, 2019 12:49 PM

    మిషన్ శక్తి సక్సెస్ పై గడ్కరీ

    మిషన్ శక్తి శాటిలైట్ విజయవంతంలో కీ రోల్ పోషించిన శాస్త్రవేత్తలకు అభినందనలు : కేంద్రమంత్రి నితిన్ గడ్కరీ

    Mar 27, 2019 12:45 PM

    మీడియాతో మోదీ

    స్పేష్ పవర్ లో నాలుగో దేశంగా భారత్, అమెరికా, రష్యా, చైనా తర్వాత చోటు దక్కించుకొద్దని వెల్లడి

    Mar 27, 2019 12:42 PM

    మీడియాాతో మోదీ

    ఏ శాట్ మిసైల్ అంతరిక్షంలో భారత్ సత్తా చాటింది

    Mar 27, 2019 12:41 PM

    మీడియాతో మోదీ

    అమెరికా, రష్యా, చైనా తర్వాత ఇండియా స్థానం దక్కించుకొంది

    Mar 27, 2019 12:40 PM

    మీడియాతో మోదీ

    అగ్రరాజ్యాల సరసన చేరిన ఇండియా

    Mar 27, 2019 12:38 PM

    మీడియాతో మోదీ

    మిషన్ శక్తి అనేది అత్యంత కఠినమైన ఆపరేషన్ : మోదీ

    Mar 27, 2019 12:37 PM

    మీడియాతో మోదీ

    మిషన్ శక్తి ద్వారా అంతరిక్షంలోని శాటిలైట్లను పడగొట్టాం : మోదీ

    Mar 27, 2019 12:35 PM

    మీడియోతో మోదీ

    స్పేస్ సూపర్ లీగ్ లో భారత్ గొప్ప విజయాలను సాధిస్తోంది : మోదీ

    Mar 27, 2019 12:34 PM

    మీడియాతో మోదీ

    అంతరిక్షంలో భారత్ గొప్ప విజయం సాధించింది : ప్రధాని మోదీ

    Mar 27, 2019 12:33 PM

    మీడియాతో మోదీ

    ఈ రోజు మనకు తగిన శాటిలైట్ వ్యవస్థ అందుబాటులో ఉంది. వ్యవసాయం, విపత్తు నిర్వహణ, కమ్యునికేషన్, వాతావరణ, నావిగేషన్ రంగాల్లో కీలక పురోగతి సాధిస్తున్నాం

    Mar 27, 2019 12:30 PM

    మీడియాతో మోదీ

    ప్రారంభించిన 3 నెలల్లోనే మిషన్ శక్తి కార్యక్రమం విజయవంతమైంది

    Mar 27, 2019 12:28 PM

    మీడియాతో మోదీ

    మీడియాతో మోదీ

    Mar 27, 2019 12:28 PM

    కాసేపట్లో మీడియాతో మోదీ

    ఐదేళ్లలో చేసింది, మళ్లీ అవకాశం ఇస్తే చేసే పనులను వివరించే ఛాన్స్

    Mar 27, 2019 12:27 PM

    కాసేపట్లో మీడియాతో మోదీ

    టీవీ, రేడియో, సోషల్ మీడియాలో మోదీ ప్రసంగం

    Mar 27, 2019 12:26 PM

    ముస్తాబాద్ సభలో కేటీఆర్

    ఇద్దరు ఎంపీలతో తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రాన్ని కేసీఆర్ తీసుకొచ్చారు. 16 మంది ఎంపీలతో దేశంలో చక్రం తిప్పుతాం

    Mar 27, 2019 12:22 PM

    ముస్తాబాద్ సభలో కేటీఆర్

    కాంగ్రెస్, బీజేపీ గెలిస్తే .. లేవమంటే లేవాలి, కూర్చొవాలి : కేటీఆర్

    Mar 27, 2019 12:21 PM

    కాసేపట్లో జాతినుద్దేశించి ప్రసంగించనున్న మోదీ

    కాసేపట్లో జాతినుద్దేశించి ప్రసంగించనున్న మోదీ

    Mar 27, 2019 12:19 PM

    ముస్తాబాద్ బహిరంగ సభలో కేటీఆర్

    కాల్వ నీళ్లతో రెండు పంటలు పండాలంటే, కాళేశ్వరం ప్రాజెక్టు పూర్తితో సాధ్యమవుతోంది

    Mar 27, 2019 12:17 PM

    టీఆర్ఎస్ తెలంగాణ ఇంటి పార్టీ : కేటీఆర్

    టీఆర్ఎస్ తెలంగాణ ఇంటి పార్టీ : కేటీఆర్

    Mar 27, 2019 12:17 PM

    టీఆర్ఎస్ తెలంగాణ ఇంటి పార్టీ : కేటీఆర్

    టీఆర్ఎస్ తెలంగాణ ఇంటి పార్టీ : కేటీఆర్

    Mar 27, 2019 12:17 PM

    16 + 150 ఇదీ కేటీఆర్ లెక్క

    గులాబీ సైనికులను పార్లమెంట్ కు పంపితే మరో 150 మంది తోడై .. కేంద్రంలో అధికారం చేపడుతాం : కేటీఆర్

    Mar 27, 2019 12:15 PM

    టీఆర్ఎస్ ఎంపీలు గెలిస్తే మన ప్రాంతానికి న్యాయం జరుగుతోంది : కేటీఆర్

    తెలంగాణ : కాంగ్రెస్ గెలిస్తే, బీజేపీ గెలిస్తే మోదీకి లాభం, ముస్తాబాద్ బహిరంగ సభలో కేటీఆర్

    Mar 27, 2019 12:14 PM

    బదిలీలలపై ఏపీ సీఎం చంద్రబాబు

    ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ : కేంద్ర ఎన్నికల సంఘం ఏకపక్షంగా ఐబీ చీప్, ఎస్పీలను బదిలీ చేసింది, ఈ అంశంపై జాతీయస్థాయిలో న్యాయపోరాటం చేస్తాం

    Mar 27, 2019 12:13 PM

    ప్రియాంకపై కేంద్రమంత్రి మండవియా ఫైర్

    గుజరాత్ : ఇందిరాగాంధీలా ప్రియాంక ముక్కు ఉంది, ఆమె ప్రచారం చేపడితే కాంగ్రెస్ అధికారం చేపడుతుందంటే, చైనాలో ప్రతి ఒక్క ఇంట్లో అధ్యక్షుడు కావాలి : కేంద్రమంత్రి మన్‌షుఖ్ మండవియా సెటైర్లు

    Mar 27, 2019 12:06 PM

    ఎన్నికల వేళ మీడియాతో మాట్లాడనుండంపై ఉత్కంఠ

    ఎన్నికల వేళ మీడియాతో మాట్లాడనుండంపై ఉత్కంఠ, అభివృద్దిని గురించి వివరిస్తారని సమాచారం

    Mar 27, 2019 12:05 PM

    కాసేపట్లో మీడియా ముందుకు మోదీ

    కాసేపట్లో మీడియా ముందుకు మోదీ, కీలక ప్రకటన ఉంటుందని ట్వీట్

    Mar 27, 2019 11:50 AM

    అగ్రిగోల్డ్ ఆస్తులపై జగన్

    అగ్రిగోల్డ్ ఆస్తులు కాజేసేందుకు చంద్రబాబు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారు, విజయనగరం జిల్లా పర్వతీపురం బహిరంగ సభలో జగన్

    Mar 27, 2019 11:47 AM

    కనీస ఆదాయ పథకంపై మీడియాతో చిదంబరం

    వివిధ వర్గాల ప్రజల జీవన ప్రమాణస్థాయిని అంచనావేసి కనీస ఆదాయ పథకం రూపొందిస్తున్నాం : చిదంబరం

    Mar 27, 2019 11:45 AM

    కనీస ఆదాయ పథకంతో దేశ జీడీపీ రెట్టింపవుతోంది : చిదంబరం

    కనీస ఆదాయ పథకంతో దేశ జీడీపీ రెట్టింపవుతోంది : చిదంబరం

    Mar 27, 2019 11:43 AM

    బదిలీలపై హైకోర్టుకు ఏపీ సర్కార్

    ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ : ఐటీ చీఫ్, ఎస్పీల బదిలీపై హైకోర్టులో లంచ్ మోషన్ పిటిషన్ దాఖలు చేసిన ఏపీ ప్రభుత్వం

    Mar 27, 2019 11:41 AM

    కనీస ఆదాయం పథకం పగటి కలగా అభివర్ణించిన కేంద్రమంత్రి మేనకాగాంధీ

    కనీస ఆదాయం పథకం పగటి కలగా అభివర్ణించిన కేంద్రమంత్రి మేనకాగాంధీ

    Mar 27, 2019 11:40 AM

    ఏపీ ప్రాజెక్టులపై వైఎస్ జగన్

    స్టాలిన్, మమతాతో మాట్లాడేందుకు సమయం కేటాయిస్తారు చంద్రబాబు, కానీ నవీన్ పట్నాయక్ తో మాట్లాడే సమయం ఆయనకు లేదు

    Mar 27, 2019 11:38 AM

    తోటపల్లి ప్రాజెక్టుపై వైఎస్ జగన్

    ఐదేళ్లలో 10 శాతం పనులు ఎక్కడవేసినా గొంగళి అక్కడే వేసిన చందంగా మారింది : జగన్

    Mar 27, 2019 11:37 AM

    90 శాతం పనులు వైఎస్ హయాంలో జరిగాయి

    90 శాతం పనులు వైఎస్ హయాంలో జరిగాయి, 10 శాతం పనులు చేయడంతో చంద్రబాబు సర్కార్ జాప్యం చేసింది

    Mar 27, 2019 11:36 AM

    తోటపల్లి ప్రాజెక్టుకు రూ.456 కోట్లు వైఎస్ఆర్ కేటాయించారు : వైఎస్ జగన్

    ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ : తోటపల్లి ప్రాజెక్టుకు రూ.456 కోట్లు వైఎస్ఆర్ కేటాయించారు : వైఎస్ జగన్

    Mar 27, 2019 11:30 AM

    దాడుల వ్యాఖ్యలపై మంత్రి తలసాని

    80 శాతం టీడీపీ నేతల ఆస్తులు హైదరాబాద్ లో ఉన్నాయి, మేం బెదిరిస్తే వారు ప్రశాంతంగా వ్యాపారాలు ఎలా చేసుకుంటున్నారు : మంత్రి తలసాని

    Mar 27, 2019 11:29 AM

    కాసేపట్లో మోదీ ప్రసంగం

    మరికాసేపట్లో జాతినుద్దేశించి ప్రసంగించనున్న ప్రధాని మోదీ

    Mar 27, 2019 11:27 AM

    దాడుల వ్యాఖ్యలపై మంత్రి తలసాని

    తెలంగాణ : ఏపీ ప్రజలపై దాడులు చేస్తున్నారంటోన్న పవన్ నిన్నటివరకు హైదరాబాద్ లో లేరా : మంత్రి తలసాని, ఎప్పడైనా పవన్ పై దాడులు జరిగాయా అని ప్రశ్న

    Mar 27, 2019 11:27 AM

    దాడుల వ్యాఖ్యలపై మంత్రి తలసాని

    తెలంగాణ : ఏపీ ప్రజలపై దాడులు చేస్తున్నారంటోన్న పవన్ నిన్నటివరకు హైదరాబాద్ లో లేరా : మంత్రి తలసాని, ఎప్పడైనా పవన్ పై దాడులు జరిగాయా అని ప్రశ్న

    Mar 27, 2019 11:21 AM

    ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ : టీడీపీ నేతలతో చంద్రబాబు టెలీ కాన్ఫరెన్స్

    ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ : టీడీపీ నేతలతో చంద్రబాబు టెలీ కాన్ఫరెన్స్, పోలవరం ప్రాజెక్టు అడ్డుకోవడానిక కేసీఆర్ ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారు. వైసీపీకి ఓటేస్తే మోదీ నమ్మకద్రోహానికి, కేసీఆర్ పెత్తనానికి ఓటేసినట్లే. తెలంగాణ మాదిరిగా ఓట్లు తొలగించారన్న చంద్రబాబు

    Mar 27, 2019 11:20 AM

    రాహుల్ ప్రకటించిన కనీస ఆదాయ పథకం కోసం అధ్యయనం చేస్తున్నాం, ఈ పథకంతో 25 కోట్ల మందికి ప్రయోజనం కలుగుతోంది : చిదంబరం

    ఢిల్లీ : రాహుల్ ప్రకటించిన కనీస ఆదాయ పథకం కోసం అధ్యయనం చేస్తున్నాం, ఈ పథకంతో 25 కోట్ల మందికి ప్రయోజనం కలుగుతోంది : చిదంబరం

    Mar 27, 2019 11:13 AM

    యూపీ సీఎం యోగి ఆదిత్యనాథ్ సమక్షంలో బీజేపీలో చేరిన భోజ్ పురి సింగర్, నటుడు దినేశ్ లాల్ యాదవ్

    లక్నో: యూపీ సీఎం యోగి ఆదిత్యనాథ్ సమక్షంలో బీజేపీలో చేరిన భోజ్ పురి సింగర్, నటుడు దినేశ్ లాల్ యాదవ్

    Mar 27, 2019 11:08 AM

    లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల బరిలో హీరో రవికిషన్,

    లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల బరిలో హీరో రవికిషన్, ఎక్కడినుంచి పోటీ చేయాలనేది హైకమాండ్ డిసైడ్ చేస్తుందని వెల్లడి

    Mar 27, 2019 11:05 AM

    నామినేషన్ విత్ డ్రా చేసుకుంటే రూ. లక్ష జరిమానా, గ్రామ బహిష్కరణ చేస్తామని గ్రామాభివృద్ధి కమిటీల తీర్మానం

    నామినేషన్ విత్ డ్రా చేసుకుంటే రూ. లక్ష జరిమానా, గ్రామ బహిష్కరణ చేస్తామని గ్రామాభివృద్ధి కమిటీల తీర్మానం

    Mar 27, 2019 11:03 AM

    నిజామాబాద్ ఎంపీ అభ్యర్థిత్వానికి దాఖలు చేసిన నామినేషన్లు విత్ డ్రా చేసుకునేందుకు రైతుల ససేమిరా

    తెలంగాణ : నిజామాబాద్ ఎంపీ అభ్యర్థిత్వానికి దాఖలు చేసిన నామినేషన్లు విత్ డ్రా చేసుకునేందుకు రైతుల ససేమిరా

    Mar 27, 2019 10:56 AM

    తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ఎన్నికల లైవ్ అప్‌డేట్స్

    రాజస్థాన్ : ఎన్నికల వేళ జైపూర్ ఎయిర్ పోర్టులో రూ.48 లక్షల విలువగల విదేశీ నగదు స్వాధీనం

    Mar 27, 2019 10:51 AM

    ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ : ఏపీ ఎన్నికల ప్రచారంలో రాహుల్ గాంధీ, ఈ నెల 31న విజయవాడ బహిరంగసభలో ప్రసంగం

    Mar 27, 2019 10:47 AM

    యూపీ : లక్నో చేరుకున్న యూపీ పశ్చిమ ఇంచార్జీ ప్రియాంక గాంధీ, ఇవాళ, రేపు అమేథీ, రాయ్ బరేలీలో పర్యటన, ఎల్లుండి నుంచి అయోధ్య యాత్ర చేపట్టనున్న యువనేత

    Mar 27, 2019 10:45 AM

    మోదీ బయోపిక్ నిర్మాతలకు ఈసీ నోటీసులు : విపక్షాలు కాంగ్రెస్, సీపీఎం ఫిర్యాదు చేయడంతో నోటీసులు జారీ

    Mar 27, 2019 10:41 AM

    ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ : ఏపీలో ఐబీ చీఫ్ సహా ఇద్దరు ఎస్పీల బదిలీ అంశంపై సీఎం చంద్రబాబు స్పందించారు. విపక్ష నేత జగన్ కోరితే ట్రాన్స్ ఫర్ చేయడమేంటని ప్రశ్నించారు

    Mar 27, 2019 10:36 AM

    పశ్చిమ గోదావరి జిల్లా భీమవరంలో 10 లక్షల నగదు, 40 మద్యం బాటిళ్లు స్వాధీనం

    Mar 27, 2019 10:35 AM

    ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ : భారీగా పట్టుబడ్డ నగదు, మద్యం బాటిళ్లు

    Mar 27, 2019 10:07 AM

    నేడు కర్నూలు, అనంతపురం జిల్లాల్లో చంద్రబాబు ఎన్నికల ప్రచారం. ఎమ్మిగనూరు, పత్తికొండ, గుత్తి, మడకశిర, తాడిపత్రిలో చంద్రబాబు రోడ్ షో

    Mar 27, 2019 10:07 AM

    విజయనగరం, విశాఖ, తూర్పు గోదావరి జిల్లాలో జగన్ ఎన్నికల ప్రచారం.పార్వతీపురం, పాయకరావుపేట,ముమ్మడివరం, మండపేటలో జగన్ బహిరంగ సభ

    Mar 27, 2019 10:06 AM

    ప్రకాశం జిల్లాలో పవన్ కల్యాణ్ ఎన్నికల ప్రచారం.గిద్దలూరు రాచర్ల గేట్ సెంటర్‌, మార్కాపురం, దర్శి బస్టాండ్, అద్దకిం బస్టాండ్ సెంటర్ లో పవన్ బహిరంగ సభ

    lok sabha elections 2019 andhrapradesh telangana trs congress bjp tdp telugudesam ysrcp janasena politics Elections telugu states లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికలు 2019 ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ తెలంగాణ టీఆర్ఎస్ కాంగ్రెస్ బీజేపీ టీడీపీ తెలుగుదేశం వైసీపీ జనసేన రాజకీయాలు ఎన్నికలు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాలు

    English summary
    In the next 14 days, the first phase of Lok Sabha and AP Assembly polls will be held. Focusing on the main parties, especially the youth and the women. One India Team will update 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, 175 Assembly constituencies in AP and 25 Parliament Constituency news regularly. Keep on watch.. One India Live Channel.

