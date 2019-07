సంగారెడ్డికి షిఫ్ట్ అయిన మంచు మనోజ్ .. అధికారులా మజాకా

English summary

Officers in Narayankhed are criticized for not taking the matter seriously pertaining to the registration of election details of the individuals. Recently, the name and photograph of the actor Manchu Manoj, son of veteran actor Manchu Mohan Babu has surfaced in a voter card representing Sangareddy district. This has shocked many apart from such details of other persons. Though the local people including the opposition party members asked the Tahsildar of the concerned revenue division to correct the same, it is yet to be corrected. The actor has also kept quiet, it is learned. Maybe the actor is well aware of the irresponsible approach of the concerned officials. On the other hand, people have been expressing their concerns over such irregularities as municipality elections will take place next month.