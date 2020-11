Ministers @KTRTRS , and @VSrinivasGoud inaugurated Panchatatva Park in the premises of Indira Park in Hyderabad. Mayor @bonthurammohan and MLA @MutaGopal were present. pic.twitter.com/3n48WhERRy

Minister KTR on Sunday inaugurated Panchatatva park at the premises of Indira Park in Hyderabad. Environment minister Srinivas Goud and mayor Bonthu Rammohan were present. A circular track (Acupressure walk) in the park is being developed using eight components to walk which include 20mm Stone, 10mm Stone, 6mm chips, River Stone, Rough sand, Tree Bark, Black Soil and water.