సిగ్గుపడాలి..చేయని సాయం చేసినట్లు - బీజేపీపై మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ ఫైర్ - లెక్కలతో బండి సంజయ్ కౌంటర్

English summary

Telangana Minister KTR debunked misleading propaganda of the State BJP Leaders, says, TS BJP MPs claim that Govt of India released a staggering ₹7,000 Cr to Telangana in the fight against COVID-19, The NDA Govt in response to a question answered that all they had released to Telangana was ₹290 Cr. Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay hits back and alleged that the funds were misused and diverted.