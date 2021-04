కేటీఆర్ కు కరోనా పాజిటివ్ .. స్వయంగా వెల్లడించిన తెలంగాణా మంత్రి

I’ve tested COVID positive with mild symptoms. Currently isolated at home Those of you who have met me last few days, kindly follow the covid protocol, get tested & take care

English summary

IT and Municipal Minister KTR tested Corona positive . The son of Telangana CM KCR, himself declared in Twitter platform . Minister KTR revealed that he was suffering from mild corona symptoms, said that he is currently in home isolation, recently who met him and suggested that they undergo corona diagnostic tests and self quarantine .