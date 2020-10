పంజాగుట్ట పోలీసులను ఆశ్రయించిన ముమైత్ ఖాన్ ... క్యాబ్ డ్రైవర్ రాజుపై ఫిర్యాదు

English summary

movie star Mumaith Khan alleged that cab driver Raju was blackmailing him for money. Mumaith Khan was incensed that she had no need to cheat the cab driver. Actress Mumaith Khan has lodged a complaint against cab driver Raju at the Hyderabad Panjagutta police station. She has lodged a written complaint with the police over the false allegations coming against her over the past two days.Mumaith Khan was incensed that some people were deliberately targeting him and campaigning to tarnish his image.