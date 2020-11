ఎమ్మెల్యేగా రఘునందన్ అసెంబ్లీలో .. గవర్నర్ కోటా ఎమ్మెల్సీలు శాసనమండలిలో ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం

English summary

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao, who won with the ruling TRS in Dubbakka, was today sworn in as a legislator. He has been sworn in as Telangana MLA by telangana speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. Not only Raghunandan Rao but also newly elected MLCs Gorati Venkanna, Boggarapu Dayanand and Baswaraju Saraiah were sworn in in the Legislative Council today.