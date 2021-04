English summary

A 18-year-old National Level Weightlifting Champion from Hyderabad, Halavath Karthik, who was suffering from chronic back pain, becoming a gold medalist in the Telangana Senior State Championship after being recovered from the pain with Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) procedure performed on him by the doctors at Yashoda Hospitals Somajiguda in Hyderabad. Dr. Ravi Suman Reddy, Consultant Neuro & Spine Surgeon at Yashoda Hospitals Somajiguda, who recommended Radiofrequency Ablation.