సీరియల్ నటి శ్రావణి సూసైడ్ కేసు.. ఆరోజు ఏం జరిగిందో సీన్ రీ కన్ స్ట్రక్షన్ చేస్తున్న పోలీసులు

English summary

In the serial actress Shravani suicide case, the police took accused into custody to get more information . Today, it seems that the SR Nagar police are doing scene reconstruction in the Sravani suicide case. What happened at the Sri Kanya Hotel before Sravani committed suicide. Why the clash between Sravani, Sai Krishna Reddy and Devaraj Reddy? How did it happen? Police are going to reconstruct the scene in terms of what actually happened.