English summary

Ex MP,Hyderabad congress party president Anjan Kumar Yadav not attended for a meeting organised by congress at Gandhi Bhavan regarding ghmc elections.According to the sources he might unhappy over party leadership for not giving information to him about distribution of party tickets.The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday released the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections notification.State Election Commissioner Parthasarathi held a press meet and explained about the entire process.