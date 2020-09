English summary

The parents of Sumedha, a 12-year-old girl who fell into an open canal and died, lodged a complaint with Naredmet police on Monday. They demanded that strict action be taken against those responsible for the death of their children. Municipal Minister KTR, city mayor Bontu Rammohan, GHMC commissioner, zonal commissioner, local corporator demanded that a case be registered against the concerned AEs and DEs.