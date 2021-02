నేడే హాలియా బహిరంగ సభ... చాలా రోజులకు జనం ముందుకు కేసీఆర్... సాగర్ వార్ షురూ?

English summary

Telangana Chief Minister KCR will address a public meeting in Haliya on Wednesday (February 10) to report the people on the progress made in the Nalgonda district during the seven years of TRS rule. Despite Nagarjuna Sagar saying that this public meeting has nothing to do with the by-election ... there is also talk that the TRS was alerted a little earlier this time in the wake of a series of defeats.