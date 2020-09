గణేశ్ నిమజ్జనోత్సవం... నేడు భాగ్యనగరంలో ట్రాఫిక్ ఆంక్షలు... ర్యాలీ రూట్స్ ఇవే...

English summary

Hyderabad city police on Monday issued traffic restrictions to be imposed in the city on the occasion of Ganesh idol immersions. The restrictions to be levied on the main immersion route are, Keshavagiri – Chandrayangutta- Falaknuma – Aliabad – Nagulchinta – Charminar – Madina building– Afzalgunj – MJ Market – Abids – Basheerbagh – Liberty – Ambedkar statue towards upper Tank Bund / NTR Marg.