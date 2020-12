సీబీఐ సేఫ్టీ లాకర్ నుండి 103 కేజీల బంగారం మాయం .. సీబీఐకి చీవాట్లు, విచారణకు ఆదేశించిన మద్రాస్ హైకోర్టు

English summary

Authorities found 103 kg of gold missing from the CBI office in Chennai. 103 kg of gold was found missing in the safety custody locker of the CBI office in Chennai. There was 400 kg of gold in the locker and 103 kg of gold was missing. Its value is estimated to be around Rs 45 crore. The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu police to probe the disappearance of 103 kg of gold in a CBI custody locker.