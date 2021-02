రాష్ట్రపతి ముందుకు ఉరిశిక్ష పడిన షబ్నమ్ క్షమాభిక్ష పిటీషన్ .. తల్లి మరణశిక్ష రద్దుకు కొడుకు వేడుకోలు

English summary

A prison in Uttar Pradesh is preparing for what could be the first-ever hanging of a woman convict in independent India. Shabnam Ali was sentenced to death for killing seven members of her family, including a baby, in 2008. Her 12-year-old son, Mohammed Taj, has appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to commute her death sentence. I love my mother. I have only one demand for President uncle, that he doesn't let my mother be hanged, Taj told reporters .