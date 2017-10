National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A 14-year-old who jumped off a running train in a desperate bid to escape a molester in the ladies compartment suffered a fracture in her foot and a severe head injury.Payal Kamble boarded the Kalyan-bound train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 9.30 am on Sunday and was alone in the compartment when the accused boarded the ladies compartment, she panicked when the emergency stop chain didn't work and jumped.