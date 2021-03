18వ రోజు నిలకడగా పెట్రోల్, డీజిల్ ధరలు ... స్థిరంగా చమురు ధరలు ఉన్న కారణం ఇదేనా !!

English summary

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for the eighteenth consecutive day on March 17, 2o21, across the country after a steep rise when the prices were last hiked on February 27. Since then, the price of petrol and diesel in new Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 91.17 per litre and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 97.57 per litre. The price of diesel stood at Rs 88.60 per litre.