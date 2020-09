🔸How many Girls need to sacrifice their lives to establish justice? 🔸Her tongue was cut off, Her neck & spinal cord was broken brutally Gang rape of 18 year old girl who was fighting for her life is no more😢 #RIPManishaValmiki #JusticeForManisha @MahilaCongress @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/czT5VG31J9

India is hopeless. Indian legal system is hopeless. Indian society is hopeless. Indian men are hopeless. Only a cursed woman will be born in India. 😡😡 ना आना इस देश लाडो..!!! #RIPManishaValmiki #चाय_नहीं_न्याय_चाहिए

The 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped by four men in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh four days passed away on Tuesday morning. She was struggling for her life under ventilator in an Aligarh hospital for three days, after which she was shifted to AIIMS, Delhi yesterday.