English summary

Investigations in the New Year party shocker in Mumbai have revealed that "if anyone had taken the 19-year-old victim to a hospital on time, she would have been alive today".Sources in the police department, investigating the case, have revealed that blood was profusely coming out from the 19-year-old woman's head, after her head was banged on the railing of the staircase by her "friends" Shree Jogdhankar and Diya Padankar.