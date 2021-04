ఈ నకిలీగాళ్లు కరోనా కంటే ప్రమాదం: ఫేక్ ‘రెమిడిసివిర్’ తయారు చేసి, రూ. 25వేలకు విక్రయం

Gujarat: During a probe regarding black-marketing of Remdesivir by a gang, Vadodara Police found that the gang was selling fake Remdesivir injections.



"They purchased antibiotic injections used in treatment of pneumonia & repackaged it as Remdesivir," says CP Shamsher Singh.