National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Five days after a teenager was raped by three youths in a park at Shalimar Bagh in northwest Delhi, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by five youths suspected to be juveniles near a municipal garbage dump (dhalao) in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday night. The survivor lodged a complaint at Jahangirpuri police station on Thursday afternoon.