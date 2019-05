English summary

It was a day of fatal miscalculations. A day when death and its nauseating stench was everywhere. A day when all hell broke loose and nobody knew what to do. All rested on hope. But that day, even hope died. On October 29, 1999, a 'super cyclone' slammed into Odisha, then known as Orissa. Everyone knew the cyclone was coming. But, nobody knew how bad it was going to be. State government officials had underestimated the super cyclone's intensity and had miscalculated its path. There were not enough cyclone shelters to protect Orissa's tens of thousands of people. And, the government machinery was mired in chaos and confusion.