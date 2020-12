2020 బిగ్గెస్ట్ డిజాస్టర్ కరోనా .. కేరళలో మొదలై తబ్లీగీ జమాత్ తో దేశమంతా వ్యాప్తి

English summary

The corona virus outbreak is the biggest disaster in India in 2020. The corona outbreak, which started with the registration of the first case in the state of Kerala on January 30, 2020, has spread across the country with the Tablighi Jamat meeting in Delhi. The registration of corona cases that began then continues to this day. The year 2020 in India is lagging behind in all sectors not only financially and healthily due to corona. To this day, the corona continues to thrive.