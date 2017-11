షాక్: యువకుడి కడుపులో నుండి కిలో ఇనుప ముక్కలు, రూ. 790 నాణెలు

National

Narsimha

English summary

As many as 263 coins worth ₹790 were removed from a youth's stomach during a three-hour operation at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, doctors said. Nails, needles, and broken iron chains collectively weighing almost one kilogram were also removed from the patient's stomach. Doctors said that the articles retrieved from his body appeared to be six months old.