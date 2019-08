English summary

minor girl was allegedly gangraped by three men and then again by two men on the same day on July 30 in Haryana's Punhana, police said on Wednesday. the minor has said that one of the accused is her acquaintance. He kidnapped her and took her to an isolated place and then raped her along with two of his friends whom he called later. They raped her and threatened her with a country-made pistol before leaving her at an isolated area.