పాక్ దుశ్చర్య: కాల్పుల్లో ముగ్గురు జవాన్లు, ముగ్గురు పౌరులు మృతి, మరో 8 మందికి గాయాలు

#WATCH | 7-8 Pakistan Army soldiers killed, 10-12 injured in the retaliatory firing by Indian Army in which a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed: Indian Army Sources pic.twitter.com/q3xoQ8F4tD

English summary

Three jawans and as many civilians were killed in ceasefire violation by the Pakistani military along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.