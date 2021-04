English summary

In Jalandhar of Punjab, there has been a gangrape incident with a minor Dalit girl. It has been accused of 8 people including boy's boyfriend and his brother. Three of the 8 accused have been arrested so far. It is being told that gangraped with the victim by the victim. In this case, the police has filed a case on the complaint of the victim girl's family and the rest of the accused are being searched.