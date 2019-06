ఆరుగురు పోలీసుల సస్పెండ్ : 8 ఏళ్ల బాలిక లైంగికదాడి కేసులో చర్యలు

English summary

ENGLISH SUMMARYSix police officials, including an Assistant Sub Inspector, a constable and four other officials have been suspended in the rape case of an eight year-old girl in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Reffering to the case, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan said, "Six policemen have been suspended. Stringent actions will be taken. No one will be spared. The accused lives in the neighbourhood." According to the police officials, an eight year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. They said her was found in a drain close to her house on wee hours of Sunday at Kamla Nagar in Bhopal. Preliminary investigation revealed that she died of strangulation after being raped, police said.