దారుణం: భుజంపై కూతురి శవంతో 4 కిలోమీటర్లు నడిచిన తల్లిదండ్రులు!

In a shocking incident, a nine-year-old girl died outside the OPD registration counter at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, before her father -- standing in a long queue -- could do the registration and get the receipt. He pleaded with the people standing ahead of him in the queue to let him go first and also to the clerk at the counter, but nobody helped him.Nine-year-old Raushan Kumari, who was suffering from high fever for the past six days, died in front of the hospital on Tuesday for want of treatment. The poor parents of Raushan, residents of Kajra village in Lakhisarai district, reached AIIMS for her treatment after her condition deteriorated and local doctors advised her father to go to Patna.