దంగల్ నటి జైరాకు విమానంలో వేధింపులు, వ్యాపారవేత్త అరెస్ట్

Within hours after Bollywood actress narrated on Instagram how she was allegedly molested by a co-passenger on a flight from Delhi to Mumbai last night, social media was flooded with messages expressing outrage and support for the 17-year-old actress. Air Vistara has said it is carrying out a detailed investigation into the case. Earlier tonight, Mumbai police arrested the man accused of molesting the actress reported Press Trust of India.