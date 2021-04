రాధిక శరత్ కుమార్ లకు ఏడాది పాటు జైలు శిక్ష విధించిన చెన్నై ప్రత్యేక కోర్టు .. మ్యాటర్ ఏంటంటే !!

English summary

A special court in Chennai, on Wednesday, sentenced Tamil actor Sarathkumar and wife and actress Radhikaa Sarathkumar to one year imprisonment in a cheque bounce case. In 2019, the Madras High Court had declined to quash the criminal proceedings in two cheque bounce cases pending against the actor couple. Radiance Media Private Limited at Nandanam, a firm lending money for production of movies, had lent huge sums to Magic Frames at Teynampet, in which Sarathkumar, his wife Radhikaa and one Listin Stephen are partners.