ఆర్కే నగర్ ఉపఎన్నికల్లో నటుడు విశాల్ పోటీ!? తెలుగువారి ఓట్లు చీల్చడానికా? ఇది దినకరన్ వ్యూహమా?

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Yet another actor caught everyone by surprise by jumping into the electoral fray for the December 21 R.K. Nagar byelection, a seat that was held by Jayalalithaa. Actor-Film Producer Vishal (40) today announced that he would be filing his nomination papers on Monday. Vishal’s surprise and sudden entry caught the major political parties by surprise, even though he had carried out an informal survey in the constituency through his fans.