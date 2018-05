'మొన్న బీహార్.. నిన్న కర్ణాటక.. రేపు?': తిరగబడ్డ బీజేపీ వ్యూహం?..

National

Mittapalli Srinivas

A day after Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala invited BJP, the single-largest party, to form a government in the state, two Opposition parties, the Congress and the RJD, are demanding that the governors of Bihar and Goa should invite them to stake claim to the government as they were the single-largest parties in last assembly polls held in these states.