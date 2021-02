క్రికెటర్ మనోజ్ తివారీ అనూహ్యం -మోదీని కాదని దీదీకి జై -టీఎంసీలో చేరిక -బెంగాల్ ఎన్నికల వేళ..

English summary

ahead of west bengal assembly elections, Cricketer Manoj Tiwary joined Trinamool Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at an election rally in Hooghly district on Wednesday. Tiwary's induction will come as a major relief for Mamata Banerjee, as since December 2020 several Trinamool leaders have joined the resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier, Tiwary took to Twitter to announce that he would be beginning a new journey from today and shared an Instagram page where he would be giving updates on his political journey.