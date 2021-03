English summary

Come April 1, 2021, there will be changes for bank account holders as the cheque books and passbooks of seven banks will become invalid. These banks are those whose mergers with other banks took effect from April 1, 2019, and April 1, 2020, and their names are Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank and Allahabad Bank.