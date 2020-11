లవ్‌ జిహాద్‌ కేసులపై అలహాబాద్‌ హైకోర్టు కీలక తీర్పు- యోగీ సర్కారుకు మరో షాక్‌

English summary

Amid a raging debate over 'love jihad', the Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, struck down its own judgment in which it had said that religious conversion 'just for the purpose of marriage' was not acceptable. Hearing a plea by petitioners Salamat Ansari and Priyanka Kharwar a.k.a. Alia, both residents of Kushinagar district, the court said that the right of two adults to live together cannot be encroached upon by the state or others.