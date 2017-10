ఇక జియో ఫోన్లు బంద్‌.. జియో కొత్తఎత్తుగడ, ఏమిటంటే..

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Reliance Jio, the fastest growing phone services company in the world, has stopped production of the current crop of JioPhones and is in talks to bring out an Android-based phone, three sources have confirmed. Currently, the JioPhone runs on KaiOS, an operating system that is a version of the Firefox OS. Jio, which counts over 100 million customers, seems to be having a rethink of its strategy of developing applications and offering services on this OS platform.