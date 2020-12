English summary

Farmers protesting the centre's new agricultural reforms on Wednesday said they are ready to hold talks but are waiting for the government to hold discussions with an open mind and present concrete proposals that are acceptable. "Farmer unions are ready to talk to the government. We are waiting for the government to come to the table with an open mind. We urge the government to not repeat amendments we have rejected but come up with concrete proposals in writing," Yogendra Yadav, the leader of Swaraj India, one of the protesting groups, said.