సంచలనం: అమిత్ షా హిందువు కాడా? జైనుడా? రాజ్ బబ్బర్ ఆరోపణ నిజమేనా?

Responding to the controversy created over Rahul Gandhi's "non-Hindu" row, Congress leader Raj Babbar on Friday said that BJP president Amit Shah is a "Jain" but "calls himself a Hindu". “Amit Shah calls himself a Hindu, but he is a Jain. As far as Rahul Gandhi is concerned, Shiv Bhakti is being practiced in his home for a long time. Indira Gandhi used to wear rudraksha, which was only worn by those who worship Shiva,” he told. A political storm erupted when during Rahul Gandhi's visit to the Somnath Temple, his name was listed in the visitor book as non- Hindu.