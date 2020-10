The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday's protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued,without any attempt to do so by our officer (visible in the video attached). It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community(1/2) pic.twitter.com/aE8UgN36W5

English summary

The Mamata Banerjee-government has landed up in a major controversy as a Sikh man’s turban fell off during a slugfest with the West Bengal police following crackdown on the BJP’s “Nabanna Chalo” protests in Howrah. On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed shock at the "humiliating treatment" and urged his Bengal counterpart to take strict action against the cops for hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.