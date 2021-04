భారత్ లో మరో కరోనా మెడిసిన్ : జైడస్ కాడిలా 'విరాఫిన్' కు డిసిజిఐ అత్యవసర వినియోగ ఆమోదం

English summary

Pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila received emergency use approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) - country's apex medicine regulator - on April 23 for the use of 'Virafin' in treating moderate COVID-19 cases. The company has claimed that "91.15% of patients treated with PegIFN were RT-PCR negative by day 7". "The treatment significantly reduces the hours of supplemental oxygen in the patients," it further added. The reduction in usage of supplemental oxygen, as claimed by Zydus, would come as a relief to states who are struggling in the COVID-19 fight due to the stressed supply of medicine oxygen.