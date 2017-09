National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Infosys Senior Vice President Sanjay Rajagopalan has resigned from his post, a month after Vishal Sikka stepped down as the company's MD and CEO. In his LinkedIn profile, Rajagopalan described himself as a "free man." He also mentioned that he was employed with Infosys from August 2014 to September 2017, a duration of three years and two months. Rajagopalan was among the dozen executives whom Sikka had roped in from SAP, the company where he used to be CTO. Almost all of them have quit Infosys in less than three years of joining it.