#WATCH Eastern Ladakh: In order to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in winters, Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector. pic.twitter.com/H6Sm5VG541

English summary

Amid no signs of an immediate troop withdrawal by China, India is all set to live in harsh conditions in Eastern Ladakh this winter, preparations for which have already been made. The Army has completed the establishment of habitat facilities for troops in the sector.