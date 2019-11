ఆపరేషన్ కమలం: మహారాష్ట్ర.. మరో కర్ణాటక అవుతుందా? శరద్ పవార్ ఆందోళనకు కారణాలేంటీ?

English summary

A series of meetings have been planned between the NCP and the Congress in Mumbai for Tuesday to come to a consensus. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also spoke to Pawar over the phone. Both parties have asserted that the decision on joining hands with the Sena will be taken jointly. “We want all three parties on board. We don't want the Congress to support from outside. We can't take the risk of Op Lotus like in Karnataka or in Goa,” a senior NCP leader, who did not wish to be named, said.