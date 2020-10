English summary

A BJP leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in North 24 Parganas’ Titagarh area on Sunday. Following the death of Manish Shukla, the Opposition party called a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore on Monday, while Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned the state home secretary, and Director General of Police Virendra, to the Raj Bhavan at 10 am.