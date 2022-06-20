Bharat Bandh :దక్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాల్లో కనిపించని బంద్ ఎఫెక్ట్
కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం తీసుకొచ్చిన అగ్నిపథ్ పథకానికి నిరసనగా ప్రజాసంఘాల పిలుపుమేరకు ఇవాళ దేశవ్యాప్తంగా భారత్ బంద్ కొనసాగుతోంది. ఉదయం నుంచే పలు రాష్ట్రాల్లో నిరసనకారులు రోడ్లపైకి వచ్చి ఆందోళనలు నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు. దీంతో ముందు జాగ్రత్త చర్యగా కేంద్రం రైల్వేస్టేషన్ల వద్ద అదనపు భద్రత కల్పిస్తోంది.
అగ్నిపథ్ పథకానికి వ్యతిరేకంగా దేశవ్యాప్తంగా పలు రాష్ట్రాల్లో కొనసాగుతున్న ఆందోళనల నేపథ్యంలో ఇవాళ ప్రజాసంఘాలు భారత్ బంద్ కు పిలుపునిచ్చాయి. ఇప్పటికే విపక్ష పార్టీలు అగ్నిపథ్ వ్యతిరేక ఆందోళనల్లో పాలుపంచుంటున్న నేపథ్యంలో ఇవాళ భారత్ బంద్ లోనూ పాల్గొంటున్నాయి. భారత్ బంద్కు సంబంధించి లైవ్ అప్డేట్స్ మీకోసం
If you will oppose this just because it is being brought by PM Modi, or it is being done by this Govt...you have to expose this mindset: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami interacts with ex-servicemen, in Dehradun#AgnipathScheme pic.twitter.com/gtPKBnqjXE— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 20, 2022
Andhra Pradesh | Security deployed at Vijayawada Junction railway station in wake of #BharatBandh called by some organisations, against #AgnipathScheme. Barbed wires also put up.— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022
Additional police forces deployed in all prime locations of the city. pic.twitter.com/pgAmGn784V
Punjab | Heavy security deployed at Jalandhar railway station, amid #BharatBandh call by some organisations against the Agnipath scheme.— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022
We've sufficient force, deputed 80% of our own city force. Besides, we also have Rapid Action Force & Punjab Armed Police: DCP Jagmohan Singh pic.twitter.com/2mgNXd7o8s
Indian Army issues notification for Agniveer recruitment rally, registration to open from July onwards#AgnipathScheme pic.twitter.com/VnrAiOXibU— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022