YouTube
  • search
  • Live TV
ట్రెండింగ్ షర్మిలకు మంత్రి అజయ్ సవాల్ రాకేశ్ మృతిపై సీఎం కేసీఆర్ విచారం Deepika తీరుపై ప్రభాస్‌ అసంతృప్తి.. స్మిమ్మింగ్ పూల్‌లో శ్రీముఖి ఏడాదిలో ఏడుగురు కెప్టెన్లు..
వేగవంతమైన అలర్ట్స్ కోసం
వెంటనే సబ్‌స్క్రైబ్ చేసుకోండి  
పీఆర్సీ కోసం మరో ఐక్యవేదిక - ఉద్యమ కార్యాచరణ ఇలా : సీఎంకు బహిరంగ లేఖ..!!
View Sample
వేగవంతమైన అలర్ట్స్ కోసం
నోటిఫికేషన్స్ పై క్లిక్ చేయండి  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Bharat Bandh :దక్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాల్లో కనిపించని బంద్ ఎఫెక్ట్

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia TeluguNews

    కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం తీసుకొచ్చిన అగ్నిపథ్ పథకానికి నిరసనగా ప్రజాసంఘాల పిలుపుమేరకు ఇవాళ దేశవ్యాప్తంగా భారత్ బంద్ కొనసాగుతోంది. ఉదయం నుంచే పలు రాష్ట్రాల్లో నిరసనకారులు రోడ్లపైకి వచ్చి ఆందోళనలు నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు. దీంతో ముందు జాగ్రత్త చర్యగా కేంద్రం రైల్వేస్టేషన్ల వద్ద అదనపు భద్రత కల్పిస్తోంది.

    అగ్నిపథ్ పథకానికి వ్యతిరేకంగా దేశవ్యాప్తంగా పలు రాష్ట్రాల్లో కొనసాగుతున్న ఆందోళనల నేపథ్యంలో ఇవాళ ప్రజాసంఘాలు భారత్ బంద్ కు పిలుపునిచ్చాయి. ఇప్పటికే విపక్ష పార్టీలు అగ్నిపథ్ వ్యతిరేక ఆందోళనల్లో పాలుపంచుంటున్న నేపథ్యంలో ఇవాళ భారత్ బంద్ లోనూ పాల్గొంటున్నాయి. భారత్‌ బంద్‌కు సంబంధించి లైవ్ అప్‌డేట్స్ మీకోసం

    Bharat Bandh against agnipath scheme live updates in telugu: effect seen in northern states

    Newest First Oldest First
    5:43 PM, 20 Jun
    అగ్నిపథ్ పథకం దేశనిర్మాణంలో ఉపయోగపడుతుంది: ప్రధాని మోదీ
    5:42 PM, 20 Jun
    కొన్ని నిర్ణయాలు చేదుగా ఉంటాయి.. కానీ ఎంతో మందికి మేలు చేస్తాయి: ప్రధాని మోదీ
    2:56 PM, 20 Jun
    ఉత్తరాఖండ్
    అగ్నిపథ్ నియామకాలకు వ్యతిరేకంగా దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ఆందోళనలను నిర్వహిస్తోన్న వారిపై ముఖ్యమంత్రి పుష్కర్ సింగ్ ధామి ఘాటు వ్యాఖ్యలు. దేశానికి శతృవులంటూ మండిపడ్డ సీఎం. దేశ ప్రయోజనాలకు వ్యతిరేకంగా ప్రవర్తిస్తున్నారంటూ విమర్శలు.
    2:37 PM, 20 Jun
    ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్
    అగ్నిపథ్‌కు వ్యతిరేకంగా భారత్ బంద్ కొనసాగుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో విజయవాడ జంక్షన్ రైల్వేస్టేషన్‌లో ముందు జాగ్రత్త చర్యలు తీసుకున్న పోలీసులు. ఫెన్సింగ్‌ను ఏర్పాటు చేశారు.
    2:09 PM, 20 Jun
    పంజాబ్
    భారత్ బంద్ నేపథ్యంలో ఎలాంటి అవాంఛనీయ సంఘటనలు చోటు చేసుకోకుండా జలంధర్ రైల్వే స్టేషన్‌లో భద్రతను కట్టుదిట్టం చేశారు. ప్రత్యేకంగా రాపిడ్ యాక్షన్ ఫోర్స్‌ను రప్పించినట్లు తెలిపిన డీసీపీ జగ్మోహన్ సింగ్
    2:01 PM, 20 Jun
    ఢిల్లీ
    అగ్నిపథ్‌కు వ్యతిరేకంగా దేశవ్యాప్తంగా బంద్ కొనసాగుతున్న ప్రస్తుత పరిస్థితుల్లో ఆర్మీ అధికారులు కీలక నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నారు. అగ్నివీర్ రిక్రూట్‌మెంట్‌కు సంబంధించిన నోటిఫికేషన్‌ను జారీ చేశారు.
    1:55 PM, 20 Jun
    సోమవారం రోజున 529 రైళ్లు రద్దు
    1:54 PM, 20 Jun
    దక్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాల్లో కనిపించని బంద్ ఎఫెక్ట్
    1:54 PM, 20 Jun
    ఉత్తరాది రాష్ట్రాల్లో కొనసాగుతున్న భారత్ బంద్

    Comments

    మరిన్ని india వార్తలు  

    Read more about:

    india bharat bandh agnipath scheme protests opposition railway station central govt భారత్ భారత్ బంద్ నిరసనలు విపక్షాలు రైల్వే స్టేషన్ కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం

    English summary
    bharat bandh against agnipath scheme live updates in telugu.
    Click to comments
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X